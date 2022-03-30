Uno, Dos, Tres Andrés

Sat. 4/2 9a: This time on The Children's Hour, we spend the hour with Cristina and Andres from Uno, Dos, Tres Andres, a bilingual indie band up for a Grammy this year for their release, Activate!

They have been helping the children's music industry in the United States shift toward focusing on educational songs in Spanish and English.

We'll hear some of their collaborations with other artists, and they'll introduce us to Spanish language children's musicians from Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Columbia.

This episode requires dancing! Join us for an hour of musical delight with Uno, Dos, Tres Andres!