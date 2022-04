Sat. 4/9 9a: This time on The Childrens Hour, we explore the games we love to play. The Kids Crew share their favorites all through the show, including games we can all play that dont need any pieces, game boards, or equipment.

Then we get riddled by our puzzlemaker, Riya Joshi who figures out how to stump us all. You can play along with us!

This show is mixed with a playful playlist! Get ready to play with us on The Children's Hour!