Sat. 4/16 9a: This time on The Children's Hour, the winner of the 2022 Grammy for Best Children's Release, Falu is our guest for the whole hour.

An 11th generation singer of sacred raga music, Falu has set out to transform the Indian music scene to create a new genre: Indian Children's Music.

We learn and hear the 22 note scale that gives East Indian music it's signature sound. Falu inspires us with her messages for children worldwide.

We'll also hear tracks from the Grammy winning release, A Colorful World.

It's a musical hour with a musical game changer, Falu.