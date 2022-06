Sat. 6/18 9a: This week we have a special musical edition of The Children's Hour that honors our dads, just in time for Father's Day. We celebrate with music, poetry and history.

This year Father's Day falls on June 19, 2022, which is also Juneteenth in the United States, a national holiday.We learn what Juneteenth is, and why we celebrate.

Packed with excellent music, poetry and more to celebrate Dad.