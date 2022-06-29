Exoplanets

Sat. 7/2 9a: On this episode of The Children's Hour, the Kids Crew talk with an exoplanetologist, Dr. Diana Dragomir. We discover what an exoplanet is, and how astronomers find them in a vast sea of stars. Learn if there's life outside our solar system, and how you can help in the search.

Plus we hear from the kids in the Extinction Diaries about the current condition of the Amazon rainforest.

All of this is mixed with great music sure to take you out of this world including songs by the Green Chile Jam Band, Justin Roberts, Monty Python, The BeatBuds, Claudia Robin Gunn, Phredd, Raffi, SaulPaul, and Charity And The JAMband.

This episode has updated information for 2022.