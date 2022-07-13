Sat. 7/16 9a: This time on The Children's Hour we learn about the official musical style of Washington DC, GoGo and how it relates to HipHop, with "drumcussionist" and children's media creator, Uncle Devin.He's the founder of WeenationRadio which showcases performers of color to family audiences worldwide.

Uncle Devin chats with the Kids Crew about HipHop & GoGo and what makes each musical style unique. He also guest DJs our show, so you can expect to hear great music the whole hour.

Join us for a musical exploration of HipHop and GoGo with Uncle Devin!