© 2022 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
tch_new_logo_300px.png
The Children's Hour

HipHop & GoGo

Published July 13, 2022 at 11:31 AM MDT
1 cgSPwvcp7S0Yxc0Bubf9HQ.png
Evy Magey
/

Sat. 7/16 9a: This time on The Children's Hour we learn about the official musical style of Washington DC, GoGo and how it relates to HipHop, with "drumcussionist" and children's media creator, Uncle Devin.He's the founder of WeenationRadio which showcases performers of color to family audiences worldwide.

Uncle Devin chats with the Kids Crew about HipHop & GoGo and what makes each musical style unique. He also guest DJs our show, so you can expect to hear great music the whole hour.

Join us for a musical exploration of HipHop and GoGo with Uncle Devin!

The Children's Hour
Stay Connected