Sat 8/27 9a: This time on The Children's Hour, we explore wolves. We learn about their role as an apex predator, and how conservation efforts are saving them from extinction. Documentary film maker Elke Duerr explains why wolves should live in the wild. Kids from the Extinction Diaries let us know about the Red Wolf's current condition, and how close they are to extinction.

We also hear from the US Fish & Wildlife Service Project Coordinator for the Mexican Grey Wolf Recovery Project, John Oakleaf. Finally, we meet the carnivore supervisor at the ABQ Biopark Zoo, Toni Esparza, who helps ensure these keystone predators don't become extinct.

Mixed with howlin' good music, this is an educational and entertaining episode that will surely captivate listeners.