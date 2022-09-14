Sat. 9/17 9a: This time on The Children’s Hour, the Kids Crew does a deep dive to learn about birthday traditions from around the world. Here in the United States, many kids can expect a birthday cake, candles, presents, and maybe even a party. But in some regions, like where The Children’s Hour is in the Southwest, we have even more to add to a birthday celebration.

Elsewhere in the world, families celebrate in many different ways, with different traditions, foods, and ways to mark each new year.

What do you do for your birthday? This show is mixed with music honoring birthdays. Grab a piece of cake and join us for our birthday party, where we learn about birthday traditions from around the world!