Watersheds & Fire

This time on The Children's Hour, we learn what watersheds are, and how they are impacted by forest fires.

All over the world, people rely upon watersheds for drinking water, irrigating farmland, and for ecosystems. We are joined by educators from the New Mexico Watershed and Forest Restoration Institute, Natalia Shaw and Raymundo Melendez, along with educator and ecologist Dr. Krista Bonfantine.

How do watersheds get cleaned after a forest fire? What can we do to help keep our watersheds pristine?

Mixed with great music! Learn about watersheds and fire with us this time on The Children's Hour.