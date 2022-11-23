© 2022 KUNM
The Children's Hour

Grateful Thanksgiving

Published November 23, 2022 at 11:04 AM MST
CH Thanksgiving
Photo by Cole Keister on Unsplash
/

This week on The Children’s Hour:

Grateful Thanksgiving

Coming up on The Children's Hour, we've got a lot of gratitude this year, for our health, well-being, families, food, homes, and so much more. We're celebrating Thanksgiving with a musical special in recognition of how thankful we are.

You'll hear from independent children's musicians like Laurie Berkner, Dan Zanes, Aaron Nigel Smith, Pierce Freelon, Lucy Kalantari, Falu, and so many more.

We hope you and your family have a blessed Thanksgiving holiday full of family, laughter and great food. Here at The Children's Hour, we're thankful for you, our listeners.

