This week on The Children’s Hour:

Our Changing Climate

This time on The Children's Hour, we learn about climate change from Dr. David Gutzler, professor emeritus at the University of New Mexico in the Earth and Planetary Sciences department with a specialization in climate science.

We learn what causes climate change, and what we can expect in the future if we make no changes. It is especially concerning to children that many adults are not taking the actions needed to stop catastrophes. Dr. Gutzler helps us understand why changing behavior and technologies to address the warming planet is so difficult for many to adopt.

The Kids Crew wanted to know how they can help save animals from extinction due to climate change, and how they can get global decision-makers to address the crisis of their lifetimes. We also find out about melting ice sheets, and how the added water to our oceans will impact communities worldwide.

Kids are leaders in the climate change movement today. We hear music honoring our beautiful planet and from the activists who are standing up for future generations.

This show is mixed with inspiring music to motivate listeners to care about our Planet Earth.