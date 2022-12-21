This Week: Holidays 2022

We celebrate the holidays this week on The Children's Hour. It's a musical special, full of new and beloved Christmas carols and Hanukkah songs.

We also hear the world radio debut of Santa Soaked, told by its author Carl Lindemann from CapeTown South Africa. How will Santa deliver presents on a sleigh reliant upon snow as the climate warms? Kids have some great ideas to help him solve his sticky situation. Find the e-book of Santa Soaked online.

Happy Holidays from all of us on The Children's Hour!