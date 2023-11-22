This Week:

Thanksgiving

This time on The Children’s Hour, we’re celebrating Thanksgiving in a musical special dedicated to gratitude, family, and appreciation of eachother and the Earth. We’re finding the joy in every moment, in this Thanksgiving musical Children’s Hour.

The science is clear that focusing on being grateful actually makes us happier. That’s why it’s so important to take a moment to pause from the daily rush, and count our blessings, including our precious time we have with one another, and the bounty of our planet Earth.

From all of us at The Children's Hour, we wish you and your family a Happy Thanksgiving!

This episode was produced by Katie Stone, with help from our Senior Producer Christina Stella. Gus Tafoya helped with our transcripts. Many thanks to the independent children's musicians who make every show better with their great tunes.

© 2023 The Children's Hour Inc.