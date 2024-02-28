This Week:

Owls

Who’s hooting? This time on The Children’s Hour, we learn all about owls. Inspired by Mrs. Monica Charles’s second grade class from Coronado Elementary School in Albuquerque, New Mexico, we explore the lives of these mysterious night flyers.

The 2nd graders share their owl research, discuss findings from dissecting owl pellets, and teach us why owls are so important, how to keep them protected, and much more!

We also learn from our special guests at The Owl Research Institute, in Charlo, Montana on the Flathead Indian Reservation. Denver Holt is the founder and president of ORI, and Beth Mendelsohn is a research biologist at the institute who focuses on North American owls. We hear about all of the incredible projects of the institute; including supporting year round field research of wild owls, organizing outreach and events to teach the public, and working towards conservation to help protect owls.

With more than 200 species of owls around the world, maybe you have had the experience like some of our Kids Crew, of seeing owls in the wild? Stay tuned to learn all about owls with us, coming up on The Children’s Hour.

This episode was produced by Katie Stone, our Executive Producer, with production help from Senior Producer Chritina Stella, producer Gus Tafoya, recording engineer Chad Scheer, and Educator Lorraine Archibald. We want to give special thanks to the second grade students in Mrs. Charles classroom at Coronado Elementary School in Albuquerque, New Mexico for their inspiring research and writing on owls.

