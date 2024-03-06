This Week:

Mega Ran

Mega Ran is one of the most prolific hip hop artists you have heard, but likely have not heard of. His music is featured in hundreds of video games, earning him an award from the Guinness Book of World Records. Now he’s a children’s musician with a beat and a message. Get inspired by his amazing journey in an engaging conversation with our Kids Crew.

This time on The Children's Hour, we're joined by Mega Ran, musician, rapper, artist who's music can be found in video games, movies, and on his albums. Mega Ran is a self proclaimed "nerdcore" rapper who was inspired to create positive rap music for people of all ages to enjoy.

Mega Ran answers questions from the kids crew that help us learn about the steps he took in life to become a music artist, his process for creating music, the importance of video games to him, his reactions to breaking a Guinness World Record, and his message to everyone out there, what inspires him, and so much more!

This episode is filled with Mega Ran music, check out the playlist below. Learn more about the artist and his upcoming events in his website here. Visit his YouTube channel to see more of his work. Hear many tracks on this episode from Buddy's Magic Toy Box, filled with musical collaborations with some of our favorite artists.

