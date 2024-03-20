This Week on The Children’s Hour:

Kiwi Land

This week on The Children’s Hour we’ll explore New Zealand through stories and songs, and in conversation with our friends, Kiwi musicians Lucy Hiku from Itty Bitty Beats, and Claudia Robin Gunn. One lives on the North Island, and the other on the South Island!

We’ll learn about New Zealand’s unique geography, climate, landscape, wildlife, and culture. Expect to hear all New Zealander music, in both English and Maori. Celebrate the unique culture, landscape, flora and fauna of New Zealand with us. From kiwi birds to Kākāpō, there’s a lot to learn.

You can learn a lot more about New Zealand in our Learn-Along Guide. This guide meets and cites US National Education Standards, and will expand on what we explored today on the show.

This episode was produced by Katie Stone, our Executive Producer, with help from our Senior Producer, Christina Stella. Producer Diana Baron Moore contributed to this episode. Our Learn-Along Guides are written by Lorraine Archibald, with help from Jonathan Dunski. Many thanks to Claudia Robin Gunn and Itty Bitty Beats for being with us on the show. ©2024 The Children’s Hour Inc.

