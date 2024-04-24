This Week on The Children’s Hour:

The Moon

Coming up on The Children’s Hour, we’re going to the moon. Our guests include The Bad Astronomer, Dr. Phil Plait who explains how the moon was formed in a conversation with Kids Crew member Thaniel and Katie.

Then we meet the Commander of NASA’s Artemis 2 mission, astronaut Reid Wiseman. He tells us about the mission, and what it’s like to live in space after living on the International Space Station.

Dr. Chip Shearer is a planetary geologist who studies the rock and soil samples brought back from the moon, he explains what they learn from those.

We also learn about blue moons from Dr. Crawford MacCallum.

This episode has a companion learning guide at Childrens Hour dot Org - look for The Moon.

Let’s explore the moon, today on The Children’s Hour!

Today's show was produced by Christina Stella and Katie Stone. Lorraine Archibald is our Education Director and writes our learning guides. Chad Scheer provided engineering at Outpost Performance Space in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

© 2024 The Children's Hour Inc, All Rights Reserved