This Week on The Children’s Hour:

Kid Pan Alley

Kid Pan Alley is an organization that empowers kids around the United States to write their own songs. Were joined this time on The Children's Hour by Paul and Cheryl Reisler who have written more than 2,500 songs with more than 70,000 children over the last 30 years.

Paul and Cheryl Reisler spend the hour with our Kids Crew sharing songs, and giving us a mini demonstration of how they work inside schools. We learn about rhythm and exploration of our ideas.

We hear examples of Kid Pan Alley songs from a handful of the many schools the organization has worked with over their many decades.

This episode was produced by Executive Producer Katie Stone with help from Senior Producer Christina Stella and Education Director Lorraine Archibald. Recorded in 2022 at the Sunspot Solar Studio in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

