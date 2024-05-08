Happy Mothers Day

This Week on The Children’s Hour:

Happy Mother's Day

Celebrate Mother's Day with a musical Children's Hour, featuring some of our favorite "Kindie" musicians honoring mothers through shoutouts and songs. We even hear from our host, Katie Stone's mom!

We included messages from our friends in Harmonica Pocket, son and mom Grammy nominees Pierce and Nnenna Freelon, Alison Faith Levy, Divinity Roxx, Claudia Robin Gunn, Lisa Matthews (Milkshake), Lindsay Munroe, and Daria.

This episode was produced by Katie Stone, with help from our Senior Producer Christina Stella. Many thanks to the independent children’s musicians who make every show better with their great tunes.

