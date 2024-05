This Week:

Good Vibes for Summer

This time on The Children's Hour, we immerse ourselves in good vibes for summertime fun with a soundtrack featuring the best in new Kindie music, and a classic Bill Harley story about the terror of the high dive, and the power of unrequited love. Be uplifted with us and spread the joy of summer.

Katie Stone is The Children's Hour Executive Producer, our Senior Producer is Christina Stella.

