This Week:

Watersheds

This time on The Children’s Hour, we learn what watersheds are, and how they are impacted by forest fires. All over the world, people rely upon watersheds for drinking water, irrigating farmland, and for ecosystems. We are joined by educators from the New Mexico Watershed and Forest Restoration Institute, Natalia Shaw and Raymundo Melendez, along with educator and ecologist Dr. Krista Bonfantine.

Watersheds are fed and nurtured by our forests, and we learn why forests require wildfires to maintain forest health. Learn how watersheds get restored after a forest fire, and what can we do to help keep our watersheds pristine.

This episode was written and produced by our Executive Producer, Katie Stone and our Senior Producer, Christina Stella. Chad Scheer was our engineer at Outpost Performance Space. We also had help from Thaniel the intern.

