This Week:

The Olympics

This time on The Children’s Hour, learn all about the Olympics from the time they were created around 3,000 years ago, to them now being one of the biggest sporting competitions in the world. We explore the cultural role the Olympics play in bringing people of the world together. This episode was written and produced by our summer intern, Thaniel. Athletes from around the world are gearing up for the Summer Olympic games, which begin July 26, 2024. Between the Summer and Winter Olympics, there are 35 different sports, 53 disciplines and more than 400 events, with hundreds of participants representing their countries, vying for a gold, silver, or bronze metal. The Olympics are a place where world records are set, with thousands of spectators cheering on their favorites or their home countries in the stands. This episode explore the history of the Olympics, and explains how the modern Olympics were formed. Nearly 3,000 years ago in ancient Greece, Olympians competed with some of our same events as today. Just to qualify to represent your country in the Olympics is an amazing accomplishment, but we'll also learn about a few notable athletes who have competed in the modern Olympics. Here in Albuquerque, New Mexico where The Children's Hour is located, locals are excited to cheer on Weini Kalati, whose amazing refugee story lead her halfway around the world to the University of New Mexico. As Thaniel tells her story, think about her remarkable life, and how far she has come. The Olympics give athletes like Weini the opportunity to shine on a world stage.

This episode was written and produced by our summer intern Thaniel Lentz, with help from Executive Producer Katie Stone and Senior Producer Christina Stella. Our educational consultant is Lorraine Archibald. This show was recorded in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

