This Week: Goodbye Summer

This week on The Children’s Hour, we’re saying goodbye to summer. The kids crew share our favorite, and not so favorite, memories of summertime, and we’ll set some goals for the start of the school year. With a story by Bill Harley, great music, tips for a great school year, and more. How do you say goodbye to summer? On The Children’s Hour, we ask our Kids Crew what experiences they had which are memorable, and why. Did you do something that made you delighted this summer? We want to know! Reach out to us, and leave us a voice message on our SpeakPipe. Then we hear a story from Bill Harley about the lives of teachers during the summer. It turns out they don’t actually live at school all summer long! Who knew? You can find a full episode of stories and more with Bill Harley in a visit with our Kids Crew. We learn the science of the seasons, and how this is the end of winter for those living south of the equator. Then, we’ll hear tips about how to make this a great school year, and say goodbye to summer in this episode mixed with great music and full of fun.

