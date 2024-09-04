This Week: The Post Office

On this episode of The Children's Hour, we learn all about the Post Office from the American Postal Workers Union Local 380 President, Ken Fajardo, who has worked at the United States Postal Service for over 30 years. We explore stamp collecting, and find out how the postal service makes a big difference in elections. Plus, puzzlemaker Riya Joshi challenges the Kids Crew to a puzzle. What happens when we drop an envelope in the mail? Ken Fajardo walks our crew through the many steps a letter takes on its journey through the postal system. From cancelling the stamp with a date and location, to sorting the billions of pieces of mail that come through the USPS annually, Mr. Fajardo explains how each letter goes through a special process to ensure that people get the mail that was sent to them. When we send a letter, we are putting that piece of mail into a complex system that is able to route that envelope to the recipient, but only after it goes through getting the stamp cancelled. Then the letter goes through many different sorting machines, to help narrow down exactly where it's supposed to go. Finally the letter ends up in the hands of our mail carriers, who deliver to each home in the United States. Mr. Fajardo helps us understand the job of the people who work at the USPS and he shares why he finds this work so rewarding. While it is really cool to learn how letters go through the mail system, the post office has even more treasures inside. Some people take up a hobby called philately, also known as stamp collecting. We also learn about how the post office is critical to fair elections. We also get a lesson in Latin with puzzlemaster Riya Joshi. Her site Wordy What has puzzles of all kinds for kids of all ages.

This episode was written and produced by Katie Stone, with help from producer Marci Krivonen, Christina Stella, and the Kids Crew. Thaniel the Intern reviews our transcripts.

