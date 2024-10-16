This Week: Archaeology

In this episode of The Children’s Hour, we explore the fascinating world of archaeology. The show was recorded live at the New Mexico Office of Archaeological Studies during International Archaeology Day. We meet three amazing guests: Dr. Eric Blinman, Mary Weahkee, and Marlon Magdalena, who each help us understand how archaeology uncovers the past. Dr. Blinman talks about how archaeologists carefully collect and study artifacts to learn about history. Mary Weahkee shares her knowledge of stone tools and ancient arrowheads, and Marlon Magdalena introduces us to traditional Native American instruments and their cultural importance. We even hear some of these instruments being played!

Our Kids Crew recorded this episode as a live broadcast inside the laboratory at the New Mexico Office of Archaeological Studies. The interviews with these archaeologists take us deep into their work. Dr. Blinman explains how archaeology is like solving a puzzle, where the clues come from things people left behind, like broken pots or ancient tools. Mary Weahkee talks about how even tiny pieces of stone can tell a story about what life was like long ago. She describes how arrowheads were made and used, and why studying them helps us understand ancient people. Marlon Magdalena shares how the Jemez people still use many of the same instruments and traditions that their ancestors did, showing us how the past is connected to the present.

The Kids Crew asks great questions about how archaeologists know how old things are, what kinds of artifacts they find, and why it’s so important to leave ancient items in place. We also learn about the importance of context in archaeology—where an artifact is found can tell us a lot about its history. Marlon shows us how traditional instruments like turtle shell rattles and flutes are made and used today, helping to keep cultural traditions alive.

Join us as we dig into the past and discover how archaeology helps us understand history. You can find more information and links about this episode at childrenshour.org.

This episode of The Children’s Hour was produced by Katie Stone with help from the Kids Crew. Engineering was provided by Andres Martinez with post production support from Marty Adam Smith. Special thanks to our guests: Dr. Eric Blinman, Mary Weahkee, and Marlon Magdalena.

