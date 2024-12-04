This Week: Bears

Get ready to explore the fascinating world of bears with The Children's Hour! In this episode, host Katie Stone and the Kids Crew welcome Dr. Lynn Rogers, a renowned biologist often called the “Jane Goodall of bears.” The founder of the North American Bear Center, Dr. Rogers has dedicated his career to studying black bears and shares surprising insights into bear behavior and ecology. You’ll learn how bears communicate, what they like to eat, and why they’re not as scary as we might think. This episode introduces you to all eight species of bears found around the world. Dr. Rogers guides us through each bear type and its unique habitat. In North America, black bears, grizzly bears, and polar bears inhabit diverse environments, from forests to the icy Arctic. South America is home to the spectacled bear, the continent’s only native bear. Asia hosts four species: the moon bear, sun bear, sloth bear, and panda bear, each with special adaptations for their habitats, from bamboo forests to dense jungles. With Dr. Rogers as our guide, we uncover fascinating details about how each species has evolved to thrive in its own region. Dr. Rogers also shares his personal experiences working with bears. He explains how his research approach changed over time, focusing on building trust with the animals rather than using tranquilizers and collars. This approach allowed him to observe their natural behaviors up close, revealing bears to be intelligent, even gentle creatures. With questions from the Kids Crew and practical tips on what to do if you encounter a bear in the wild, this episode will deepen your respect for these incredible animals and their role in nature. This episode of The Children's Hour was written and produced by Katie Stone, with support from Dan Krakor, Jackie Fulton, and intern Thaniel Lentz. Special thanks to Dr. Lynn Rogers from the North American Bear Center in Ely, Minnesota, for sharing his expertise with us.

