Show rethinks monuments and new play explores death, life and dreams

University Showcase, 4/15, 8a: On this episode, new show at SciArt Santa Fe, “In Place: Future Artifacts and Remembrance on El Camino Real de Tierra Adentro," opening April 16 explores the idea of monuments and the contemporary interpretation of Southwestern cultural landscapes.

And a new play premiers April 22 at the UNM Department of Theater & Dance. “Last Dream: A Devised Play” is about a theater company rehearsing “Exit the King” By Eugene Ionesco and also draws on ancient Tibetan texts. It features the music of Latin-alternative rock band, Engine.

