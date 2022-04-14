Show rethinks monuments and new play explores death, life and dreams
University Showcase, 4/15, 8a: On this episode, new show at SciArt Santa Fe, “In Place: Future Artifacts and Remembrance on El Camino Real de Tierra Adentro," opening April 16 explores the idea of monuments and the contemporary interpretation of Southwestern cultural landscapes.
And a new play premiers April 22 at the UNM Department of Theater & Dance. “Last Dream: A Devised Play” is about a theater company rehearsing “Exit the King” By Eugene Ionesco and also draws on ancient Tibetan texts. It features the music of Latin-alternative rock band, Engine.
Guests:
- Katya Crawford, chair of Landscape Architecture Department, UNM
- Bianca Camarillo, graduate student in museum studies and museum specialist
- Alejandro Tomás Rodríguez, assistant professor in UNM Department of Theatre & Dance
- David Senk, exhibition specialist for STEAM NM, College of Fine Arts