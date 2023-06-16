How the spike in book challenges hurts libraries and intellectual freedom

University Showcase 6/16 8a: Libraries and books are increasingly in the spotlight as organized challenges to certain content has exploded. The American Library Association reported that there were nearly 1300 challenges to censor library books and resources in 2022 – up from just 729 challenges the year before. More than 2500 titles were targeted for censorship and most objections were about content dealing with sex, LGBTQ issues and race.

The Washington Post reported the majority of school book challenges were filed by just 11 people.