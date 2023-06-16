© 2023 KUNM
University Showcase

How the spike in book challenges hurts libraries and intellectual freedom

By Megan Kamerick
Published June 16, 2023 at 8:19 AM MDT
University Showcase 6/16 8a: Libraries and books are increasingly in the spotlight as organized challenges to certain content has exploded. The American Library Association reported that there were nearly 1300 challenges to censor library books and resources in 2022 – up from just 729 challenges the year before. More than 2500 titles were targeted for censorship and most objections were about content dealing with sex, LGBTQ issues and race.

The Washington Post reported the majority of school book challenges were filed by just 11 people.

On this episode we talk with Deirdre Caparoso. She is outreach and community engagement librarian at the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Library and Informatics Center. She is also chair of the intellectual freedom committee for the New Mexico Library Association.

Megan Kamerick
Megan has been a journalist for 25 years and worked at business weeklies in San Antonio, New Orleans and Albuquerque. She first came to KUNM as a phone volunteer on the pledge drive in 2005. That led to volunteering on Women’s Focus, Weekend Edition and the Global Music Show. She was then hired as Morning Edition host in 2015, then the All Things Considered host in 2018. Megan was hired as News Director in 2021.
