University Showcase

Author details the nuclear 'colonization' of New Mexico

By Megan Kamerick
Published August 18, 2023 at 8:36 AM MDT
A warning sign placed by the Puerco river by the New Mexico Environmental Improvement Division after the Church Rock uranium mill spill on July 16, 1979.
Environmental Protection Agency
A warning sign placed by the Puerco river by the New Mexico Environmental Improvement Division after the Church Rock uranium mill spill on July 16, 1979.

University Showcase 8/18 8a: This month marks the 78th anniversary of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, as well as the first atomic blast, which took place on July 16th, 1945 in New Mexico. The new film "Oppenheimer" focuses on the physicist who led the Manhattan Project here in Los Alamos, J. Oppenheimer.

But you will see nothing in the film about the New Mexicans who lived and worked at “The Hill," or at the Trinity Site in southern New Mexico.

University of Arizona Press

Myrriah Gomez is working to highlight those untold stories. She is an associate professor in the Honors College at the University of New Mexico and is the author of “Nuclear Nuevo México: Colonialism and the Effects of the Nuclear Industrial Complex on Nuevomexicanos.”

Unlike many scholars on this topic, Gomez is from the communities about which writes.

Megan Kamerick
Megan has been a journalist for 25 years and worked at business weeklies in San Antonio, New Orleans and Albuquerque. She first came to KUNM as a phone volunteer on the pledge drive in 2005. That led to volunteering on Women’s Focus, Weekend Edition and the Global Music Show. She was then hired as Morning Edition host in 2015, then the All Things Considered host in 2018. Megan was hired as News Director in 2021.
