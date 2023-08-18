Author details the nuclear 'colonization' of New Mexico

University Showcase 8/18 8a: This month marks the 78th anniversary of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, as well as the first atomic blast, which took place on July 16th, 1945 in New Mexico. The new film "Oppenheimer" focuses on the physicist who led the Manhattan Project here in Los Alamos, J. Oppenheimer.

But you will see nothing in the film about the New Mexicans who lived and worked at “The Hill," or at the Trinity Site in southern New Mexico.

University of Arizona Press

Myrriah Gomez is working to highlight those untold stories. She is an associate professor in the Honors College at the University of New Mexico and is the author of “Nuclear Nuevo México: Colonialism and the Effects of the Nuclear Industrial Complex on Nuevomexicanos.”

Unlike many scholars on this topic, Gomez is from the communities about which writes.

