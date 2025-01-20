Immigrant women find their voices through this peer support group
University Showcase, 01/21, 8:30a: On this episode, studies have shown how detrimental social isolation can be and why social connections are an important part of our wellbeing. A research project at the University of New Mexico recruited 252 Mexican immigrant women facing severe isolation and has demonstrated that the power of connection can be transformative.
Tertulias, Spanish for informal social gatherings or chats, gave them a safe space to share their experiences and build trusted friendships.
The project also invited women to share their experiences through creative projects that included stories, drawings, paintings, photographs, recipes and poetry.
Guests:
- Janet Page-Reeves, UNM Medical School's Department of Family & Community Medicine
- Lidia Regino, program operations director for the Office of Community Health
- Ernestina Mendez
- Leticia Munguia
- Rosalba Ramirez
Publications on the research
Our voices, our lives: Unforeseen stories after the violence and opening the door to becoming whole again - Women's Health
The importance of community for reducing social isolation - Futurum
Addressing Social Isolation and Depression among Women Immigrants from Mexico - Scientia