University Showcase

Professor warns about microplastics in beverage containers

By Megan Kamerick
Published July 20, 2025 at 3:42 PM MDT
University Showcase 7/15 8a: The University of New Mexico has been engaged in a number of studies around microplastics and how widespread they are in our bodies. This work has revealed high levels of microplastics in human placentas and in our brain tissue.

Research in China recently revealed that disposable beverage cups can contain thousands of microplastic particles. And Indian researchers found numerous microplastics in single use cups. Clauda Pratesi is an assistant professor at the UNM College of Population Health and also directs the Masters in Public Health Program. On this episode, she discusses the many places microplastics show up in our beverage packaging and food containers, and how she teaches her students about these hazards and how to minimize them.

Resources:
Plastic Pollution Coalition
Global Ecolabelling Coalition
Beat the Microbead - Free app allows you to scan cosmetics and personal care products for microplastics

Megan Kamerick
Megan has been a journalist for 25 years and worked at business weeklies in San Antonio, New Orleans and Albuquerque. She first came to KUNM as a phone volunteer on the pledge drive in 2005. That led to volunteering on Women’s Focus, Weekend Edition and the Global Music Show. She was then hired as Morning Edition host in 2015, then the All Things Considered host in 2018. Megan was hired as News Director in 2021.
