Interview with Singer Debbie Sledge of "Sister Sledge"

Carol Boss also speaks to Vickie Cowart, CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains who has been visiting Women's Focus since 2016 talking about women's reproductive rights. With Vicki's retirement coming up soon, they will have a timely conversation reviewing the status of reproductive rights in the last several years and the threat presented to Roe v Wade by the very recent Mississippi and Texas cases to come before the Supreme Court,

On Women Focus Carol Boss talks with Debbie Sledge, one of the four sisters who formed the vocal group Sister Sledge and who became global superstars. They have been a symbol of unity with their iconic worldwide hit and album "We Are Family" as well as recording some of the biggest dance anthems of all time. Joining in the conversation is daughter Camille Sledge who is a well-known singer in her own right and founder of the School of Hip Hop in Phoenix which gives back to the community and introduces young people to music performance. Although there is also a new generation of Sledges creating music under the name Sledgendary, the original Sister Sledge band continues to perform.

Carol Boss also speaks to Vickie Cowart, CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains who has been visiting Women's Focus since 2016 talking about women's reproductive rights. With Vicki's retirement coming up soon, they will have a timely conversation reviewing the status of reproductive rights in the last several years and the threat presented to Roe v Wade by the very recent Mississippi and Texas cases to come before the Supreme Court,