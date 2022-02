Saturday 2/19 12pm: Join us on Women's Focus as a part of our Black History Month Salute to Black Women. Joi Chaney, Executive Director and Senior Policy Analyst for the National Urban League in Washington, D.C. will join hosts Pamelya Herndon and Susan Loubet in a discussion about the New Vision for Black Women in 2022. Marsha Hardeman, a local social justice advocate will also join us on the program to talk about the New Vision from a local perspective.