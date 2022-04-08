From Ukraine to New Mexico

Sat. 4/9, 12p: Carol Boss has a conversation with UNM student Juliana Schevchuk who was born in Ukraine and lived there until she was 10 years old and moved with her parents to New Mexico. With family members and friends still living in Ukraine (some of whom are now in Poland), she speaks about her and her parents' reactions to Russia's invasion of their homeland. She has many stories and strong opinions to share along with a discussion of the resilience of the Ukrainian people and most especially the women who have lived in Ukraine for their entire lives.