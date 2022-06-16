© 2022 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
women_s_focus_logo.jpg
Women's Focus

Brown Skin Brunchin

Published June 16, 2022 at 9:54 AM MDT
Brown Skin Brunchin.jpeg
shanice_cyrus
/

Sat. 6/18, 12p: Carol Boss talks with the founder of Brown Skin Brunchin, a national social group for women of color in over 70 cities that is designed for women to build authentic relationships around brunch. 

Also, on this Juneteenth weekend, a conversation about the U.S. federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and celebrating African-American culture.

Today you will hear everything you may want to know about Juneteenth which has been celebrated annually in various parts of the U.S. since 1865.

Carol also speaks with Dr. Dairne McLaughlin who visits Women's Focus every new season to talk about living well according to Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Women's Focus
Carol Boss
See stories by Carol Boss