Sat. 6/18, 12p: Carol Boss talks with the founder of Brown Skin Brunchin, a national social group for women of color in over 70 cities that is designed for women to build authentic relationships around brunch.

Also, on this Juneteenth weekend, a conversation about the U.S. federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and celebrating African-American culture.

Today you will hear everything you may want to know about Juneteenth which has been celebrated annually in various parts of the U.S. since 1865.

Carol also speaks with Dr. Dairne McLaughlin who visits Women's Focus every new season to talk about living well according to Traditional Chinese Medicine.