We are family

Published August 11, 2022 at 3:48 PM MDT
Sat. 8/13, 12p: On Women's Focus, Carol Boss is rebroadcasting 2 favorite interviews she aired in 2021. One is with the award-winning drummer Terri Lyne Carrington, who made history as the 1st woman to win a grammy in the best jazz instrumental album category. She is also the founder of the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice. A good conversation for Women's Focus!

Carol's other interview is with one of the founding members of "Sister Sledge" whose music, especially the iconic We Are Family, put them on the top of the music world.

