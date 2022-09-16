Sat, 9/17,12pm: On the day before Banned Books Week begins (Sept. 18-25), Carol Boss speaks with award winning author and anti-book-banning activist, Amy Sarig King, about why it's important for young people to be exposed to various points of view as opposed to the increase in book banning and restricted access to so-called "controversial" books. It's a call to action and what students and parents and all of us can do to safeguard the right to read.

Carol Boss also shares an interview that she recorded and first aired in 2020 with journalist Jennifer Steinhauer (formerly with the NY Times). She discussed her new book The Firsts: The Inside Story of the Women Reshaping Congress. She spent a year following the 2018 Class of Women who arrived in Congress, many of whom have been leaving their mark. Carol decided to air it once again as it's still relevant with the 2022 mid-term election soon approaching.