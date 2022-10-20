A poet and a filmmaker

Sat. 10/22, 12p: Carol Boss talks with award-winning independent filmmaker, Nora Jacobson, who is in New Mexico this week for the Santa Fe International Film Festival.

Her new documentary, "Ruth Stone's Vast Library of the Female Mind” will be screened. It explores the life of the iconic American poet whose poems are funny, tragic, and deeply personal.

Though loved by poets, she has been up until recently unknown by the general public.

Carol’s other guest, Dr. NIsha Verma, is an OB/GYN doctor in Georgia and a Fellow with Physicians for Reproductive Health who recently spoke to Congress at a hearing titled "Roe Reversal:

The Impact of Taking Away the Constitutional Rights To An Abortion."