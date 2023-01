On Women's Focus this week, Carol Boss has a conversation with Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver. They'll talk about the Secretary's successes and challenges in 2022 including her successful efforts to keep our elections transparent, accessible and secure, and the goals she has for this new year.

Carol will also be airing the interview she recorded with Yolanda King, daughter of Dr. Martin Luther and Coretta Scott King in 2005 for Peace Talks Radio.