Spring 2023 Early Bird Prize!

Local photographer, Jan Bartelstone of Albuquerque graciously provided this year’s Early Bird Prize by donating a print from his new book, An Ecstatic Gathering of Writers. The image, “The Big Holy” measures 36” x 42” with frame and is printed on fine art canvas, 100% acid free, hand varnished for longevity and ultraviolet protection, and is museum grade quality. When you donate, you are automatically entered into the Early Bird Prize drawing for chance to win!

In 1999, Jan Bartelstone started to create a series of huge, color and black and white 'grand' landscapes. The images were shot with a larger format film camera and meticulously reproduced onto archival fine art paper using the finest professional studio printers. The creative use of different film stock, development times and lighting impart a surreal sense of beauty that only film can depict, and this is all done without digital alteration.

As a self-taught fine art photographer, Jan published a dozen elegant Fine Art posters which made him known for his very large statement sized landscapes. Jan’s latest project, An Ecstatic Gathering of Writers, includes “The Big Holy” and is a 40-year retrospective with several new images that employs the writings of master authors on spirituality and nature.

Jan’s new book, An Ecstatic Gathering of Writers will be in print in early spring 2023.

The Big Holy

Photographer Jan Bartelstone

Value: $1,100

36 x 42 With Frame

