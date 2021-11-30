campus safety

-
Last week University of New Mexico campus police responded to reports of a man threatening folks with a gun. The school sent a mass text alert and…
-
KUNM Call In Show 6/9 8a: The results of a federal investigation about how UNM handles sexual assault are out, and the report is sharp and critical. We’ll…
-
The White House has been calling for college campuses to better protect students from sexual assault. And last year a task force presented recommendations…
-
People who’ve reported sexual assaults to the University of New Mexico have said lengthy investigations leave them in limbo for months while anxiety…