-
Acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said at a news conference Wednesday, Dec. 8, that COVID-19 hospitalizations in New Mexico are the highest the state has seen since the first day of the year with 687 people hospitalized with the virus. ERs statewide are seeing the longest waitlists for beds all year.
-
State health officials announced Wednesday, Aug. 25, that as COVID-19 cases continue to spike, New Mexico has an unprecedented waiting list for ICU beds…
-
As New Mexico saw multiple days of record high coronavirus case numbers this week, the New Mexico Department of Health on Thursday announced this season’s…
-
In episode 34, we discover how prepared hospitals and health care facilities in New Mexico really are. And we go all over the state for this one. We hear…
-
People who apply for food and medical assistance programs in New Mexico got used to long waits, mysterious denials, and catch-22s of bureaucracy. But…
-
The central question in a two-decade federal court case is whether New Mexico’s Human Services Department is distributing SNAP and Medicaid fast enough…
-
For years, there’s been a fight in court about whether the state of New Mexico is following federal law when it comes to distributing food and medical…