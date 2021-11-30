Dede Feldman

-
Let’s Talk New Mexico 9/30 8am: The once-in-a-decade redistricting process is underway in New Mexico. Lines are being redrawn for the U.S. House, state…
-
Tuesday, 11/10, 8a: The New Mexico Legislature will almost certainly take up legalizing recreational cannabis in January. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has…
-
Many people have been concerned this election season about voter intimidation and violence at the polls, and groups of New Mexicans mobilized to protect…
-
Say you went to vote on Election Day 2020, and the poll worker could not find your registration information in the computer system. In that case, you’re…