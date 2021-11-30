-
Sun 11/21 7p: This week on Generation Justice, we uplifted gratitude and education! We featured our youth producers, staff, interns, and community…
Sun 11/14 7p: This week on Generation Justice, we featured a heartwarming interview and music by an incredibly talented artist and a GJ Alumni, Sayre…
Sun. 10/3 7p: Catch us live every Sunday @ 7:00pm on 89.9 KUNM OR stream on KUNM.org!This week on Generation Justice, we featured Izzaddine Mustafa, a…
Sun. 9/5 7p: This week on Generation Justice, we aired our media justice interns presentation on Critical Race Theory. Zain Dixon, Gianna Ramirez, and…
Sun. 8/15 7p: Generation Justice, we featured a presentation by GJ Media Justice Interns, Jacquelyne Nguyen, Emilio Bauvallet, Elijah Cage and Mutazz…
Sun. 8/1 7p: OUR PODCAST IS READY!!! This week on Generation Justice, we uplifted youth voices and aired our Media Justice Interns presentation on…
Sun. 7/11 7p:Generation Justice, we introduced 10 members of our 2021 Cultivating Leaders cohort through personal introductions about their experiences in…
Sun. 5/23 7p: We celebrated youth voices in a production of commentaries written and performed by GJ youth. They discussed a range of topics and issues…
Sun. 5/9 7p: Generation Justice, discussed the power of mothers. Youth commentaries and specially chosen music helped GJ youth celebrate their moms and we…
Sun. 4/18 7p: Generation Justice, we spoke with Rabia Khan, a research assistant at UNM’s Department of Molecular Genetics and Microbiology. She spoke…