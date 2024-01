Healthcare options for pregnant New Mexicans are few and far between and the issue is getting worse, according to reporting by Heerea Rikhraj with New Mexico In Depth. Rikhraj spoke with KUNM about why birthing centers and prenatal care options are dwindling and what it can look like to be pregnant in rural New Mexico. Her story cited a 2022 study by March of Dimes that found more than 33% of New Mexico counties are considered “maternity care deserts.”