Some opponents of student pro-Palestinian protests calling for divestment from Israel have labeled those actions as antisemitic. At the same time, many protesters on and off campuses across the country are, in fact, Jewish.Jeff Proctor with New Mexico in Focus sat down with Sophie Leah, who is with a local chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace and a University of New Mexico alumna. She says that the organization has pushed back on violence against Palestinians for a long time and supports current student protests.