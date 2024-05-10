© 2024 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jewish Voice for Peace

  • NMPBS's Jeff Proctor talks to Sophie Leah with Jewish Voice for Peace about the Pro-Palestinian protests at the University of New Mexico.
    Local News
    Local member of Jewish Voices for Peace discusses Pro-Palestinian protests on UNM’s campus
    KUNM News
    Some opponents of student pro-Palestinian protests calling for divestment from Israel have labeled those actions as antisemitic. At the same time, many protesters on and off campuses across the country are, in fact, Jewish.Jeff Proctor with New Mexico in Focus sat down with Sophie Leah, who is with a local chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace and a University of New Mexico alumna. She says that the organization has pushed back on violence against Palestinians for a long time and supports current student protests.