As voters head to the polls, the disparate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are top of mind for many, as are the racial inequities baked into every aspect…
On your ballot this fall, you’ll see some judges in contested elections, and others up for what’s called judicial retention. That’s because after a judge…
Julie Ann Grimm from the Santa Fe Reporter shares some insight on what happened in the House Appropriations Committee when the Administrative Office of…
Big-money influences political races at every level around the U.S. Part of the answer, advocates say, is giving candidates access to public money for…