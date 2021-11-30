Katie Stone

-
The Children's Hour 11/16 Sat 9a: How can we unlock family stories through songs? Musician and educator Michael Napolitano from Michael and the Rockness…
The Children's Hour, 6/22 Sat 9a: We're broadcasting live from the National Hispanic Cultural Center for Circo Family Day this Saturday June 22, and…
This week on The Children’s Hour, what happens when the wilderness is the classroom? Teacher Jen Chavez Miller and her 8th graders from Albuquerque’s…
The Children's Hour, 5/18 Sat. 9a: On Saturday, May 18, The Children's Hour is broadcasting live at the Los Griegos Library in Albuquerque's historic Los…
The Children's Hour, 10/27 Sat. 9a: Halloween is supposed to be a little spooky, but for kids with food allergies, it can be justifiably terrifying. Learn…