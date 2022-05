Having now scorched over 487 square miles, the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire is the largest wildfire in state history. It’s a combination of two blazes, one of which was started as a prescribed burn by the U.S. Forest Service. Las Vegas Optic editor Phil Sharer, who’s been on the ground in northeastern New Mexico since the fire sparked last month, spoke with KUNM’s Yasmin about what he’s seen and heard, and who’s shown up to pitch in.