New Mexico has had the country’s highest rate of alcohol-related deaths for more than 20 years. And last year it only got worse. More than fifteen hundred…
When folks in New Mexico need a liver transplant, it marks the start of a long, difficult journey. You have to fight the odds just to qualify for one. You…
When a liver is available for donation anywhere in the country, there are federal rules that dictate who gets it. The sicker you are, the sooner you get…
We’ve been exploring the difficulties New Mexicans face when they need a liver transplant, like the fact that we don’t have a place to get one in the…
If you live in New Mexico and you need a liver transplant, you better pack your bags because you can’t get that surgery anywhere in the state. Rio Rancho…
New Mexico has the highest alcohol-related death rate in the country. The leading cause is liver disease. And the rate of folks who are dying from…